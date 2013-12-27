Search terms

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6034/33

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

    Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

    • 4-pack
    • Compact size
    • Click-on
    • Kid-friendly clean
    Age 3+

    Age 3+

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth age 3+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a bigger standard size for Kids age 7+.

    Superior cleaning maximises every second

    Superior cleaning maximises every second

    Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Aqua
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Material brush head
      BPA-Free
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle colour fades away
      Size
      Compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • for Kids
      Not suitable for
      Philips One

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 For Kids compact

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare for Kids Brush Head
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
