With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.