Search terms

  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6322/12

    An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

    • 98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*
    • Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app
    • Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing
    • Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions
    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all Sonicare For Kids

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.
    98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

    98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

    With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

    Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

    Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

    Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

    Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

    Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

    Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology

    Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

    Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

    Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Purple

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • with iOS 7 operating system

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
      Stickers
      • 8 customisation stickers
      • 2 Bonus stickers
      Brush heads
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer
      Speed
      Up to 62,000 brush movements/min

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare for Kids handle
    • Sonicare for Kids Brush Head
    • Standard charger
    • Sparkly Stickers

    Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
    • * than a manual toothbrush
    • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
    • *** survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4-10
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.