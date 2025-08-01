Other items in the box
- Sonicare for Kids handle
- Sonicare for Kids Brush Head
- Standard charger
- Sparkly Stickers
HX6322/12
An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits
With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.
Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app
Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology
Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.
