Sign up for exclusive offers
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare For Kids connected electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX6322/04
Available in
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (22)
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare For Kids app available?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Philips SonicareDecorative toothbrush stickers
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
For KidsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
For KidsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you