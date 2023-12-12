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Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?

Shaking the food in your Philips Airfryer's basket ensures that air will circulate around it when it is stacked in more than one layer. This way, you can also check the colour and cooking progress of the ingredients to reach a more even cooking result.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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