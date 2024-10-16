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How can I get the HomeID App?

If you find that your HomeID App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one: 
1. Close and restart the HomeID App. 
2. Ensure that you have installed the latest version of the HomeID App. Check for updates in your App Store. 
3. Restart your phone.
4. Empty the cache of your phone (Settings/HomeID/Empty Cache)
5. As a last option, you can remove and reinstall the HomeID App.
If none of the above solutions worked, please reach out to your local Philips Customer Support.

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The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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