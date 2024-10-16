Philips Support How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?

While your Philips Airfryer does not require oil to cook and fry the food, adding oil directly to fresh ingredients when preparing them, such as freshly peeled potatoes or chicken, can create a crispy layer and improve the overall taste of your dish.

Note: Never pour oil into the pan of the Airfryer.

Which type of oil should I use? You can use any kind of grilling/baking/roasting or frying oil in your Philips Airfryer. Apart from this, you can also use animal fat.



Please note: Only add oil to the ingredients and not directly in the pan of your Airfryer.

Pre-fried food such as frozen French fries, chicken nuggets, spring rolls etc. do not need extra oil.

Please do not use cold-pressed oil since it would burn at high temperatures. Adding oil to homemade potato dishes (such as French fries): Peel the potatoes and cut them into the preferred shape. Soak the potatoes in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, then take them out and dry them with kitchen roll. Put half a tablespoon of oil into a bowl. Put the potatoes in the bowl and mix until the potatoes are coated in oil. Using a kitchen utensil or your hands, put the potatoes in the basket of your Airfryer.

Adding oil to larger ingredients (such as drumsticks or meat): Dry the outside of the food with kitchen paper, if necessary. Lightly brush oil onto the outside of the food or use an oil spray. Only coat with 1 layer. Excess oil will drip into the pan of your Airfryer during the hot air-frying process.

To add oil to homemade breaded dishes:

Either mix some oil to your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil onto the coat of breadcrumbs afterwards.



Tip: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.





Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance. Either mix some oil to your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil onto the coat of breadcrumbs afterwards.: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.