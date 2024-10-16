How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?

You can use any kind of grilling/baking/roasting or frying oil in your Philips Airfryer. Apart from this, you can also use animal fat.
Please note:
Adding oil to homemade potato dishes (such as French fries):
- Only add oil to the ingredients and not directly in the pan of your Airfryer.
- Pre-fried food such as frozen French fries, chicken nuggets, spring rolls etc. do not need extra oil.
- Please do not use cold-pressed oil since it would burn at high temperatures.
Adding oil to larger ingredients (such as drumsticks or meat):
- Peel the potatoes and cut them into the preferred shape.
- Soak the potatoes in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, then take them out and dry them with kitchen roll.
- Put half a tablespoon of oil into a bowl. Put the potatoes in the bowl and mix until the potatoes are coated in oil.
- Using a kitchen utensil or your hands, put the potatoes in the basket of your Airfryer.
To add oil to homemade breaded dishes:
- Dry the outside of the food with kitchen paper, if necessary.
- Lightly brush oil onto the outside of the food or use an oil spray. Only coat with 1 layer. Excess oil will drip into the pan of your Airfryer during the hot air-frying process.
Either mix some oil to your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil onto the coat of breadcrumbs afterwards.Tip
: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.
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