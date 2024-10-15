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What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

To find out which baking accessories fit your Airfryer model, please read the article below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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