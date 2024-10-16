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Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?

No, you do not have to remove it, as it helps hold the basket of your Philips Airfryer in place. If you lose it, you can order a replacement via the Philips online store or by contacting your local service centre.

Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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