Philips Support Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?

No, you do not have to remove it, as it helps hold the basket of your Philips Airfryer in place. If you lose it, you can order a replacement via the Philips online store or by contacting your local service centre.

How to insert the rubber plug in case it fell out: Insert the rubber plug from the top of the pan with the tip facing through the hole. With one hand, pull the tip from the back side, while you push from the top with the other hand until the cone-shaped tip is fully inserted through the hole. Please also see the video below: Please also see the video below: