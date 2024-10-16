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There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer

If you noticed a plastic smell coming from your Philips Airfryer while cooking, read our article below to find out why there is a smell and how to remove it.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9252/91 .

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