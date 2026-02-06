Subbrand Logo
ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

Support

Philips Sonicare 2100 Series

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3651/12

HX365LB

Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

Available in

Light blue
Sugar rose

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 5.6 MB
  • 9 July 2024

UK Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 46 kB
  • 10 July 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you