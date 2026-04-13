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Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare 2100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3651/11

HX365SR

Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

Available in

Light blue
Sugar rose
White

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.8 kB
  • 13 April 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.6 MB
  • 9 July 2024

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