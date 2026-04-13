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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX3651/11
HX365SR
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (3)
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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