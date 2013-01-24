Home
Tackle your skin irritation with our sensitive skin shaver

S7921/51

Be the first to review this item

GentlePrecision Blade icon
GentlePrecision Blade
Bluetooth Connected Shaver
Connected
Comfort rings icon
Comfort rings
The Philips S7000 Smart Shaver is our best electric shaver for sensitive skin. It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled app allow you to create a personal shaving plan to customise your shave and minimise your skin sensitivity. Feel confident in your skin and achieve your desired clean-shaven look without worrying about irritation. The shaver adapts modes and speed based on your plan making your shaving routine not just smart, but truly personal. With Philips electric shavers for sensitive skin, you can forget about irritation and shave in comfort. 
Shaver with a connected app
GentlePrecision Blade System icon

How does it work?


Connected App 

Download the app, connect your Smart Shaver via Bluetooth and begin identifying your key skin issues by answering a few questions.

 

Based on your input the Smart Shaver app creates your very own shaving program that will coach you through your shaving preparation and technique to reduce your irritation.

 

Starting with your biggest concern, it delivers personalised hints and tips that have been developed with dermatologists to coach you through your daily shave and tackle each problem.
5-directional DynamicFlex heads
Bluetooth connected shaver

Perfect your technique


Expert Advice

We know that the correct technique is important for closeness and reducing irritation. The Smart Shaver uses Smart Sensor technology to give you real-time feedback and then communicates via BluetoothTM back into the app. This combines the feedback with expert advice to help correct your technique and tackle your key problems.

Your plan, your way – no plan is the same!
Comfort rings
Comfort rings icon

SkinGlide Rings


GentlePrecision Blade System  

Our Comfort Rings contain a unique anti-friction coating, which creates a soft, low resistance surface. This allows the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face and is proven to reduce irritation, redness and razor burn for a comfortable shave.

 

What's in the box?

    • Travel pouch
      Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
    • Beard trimmer
      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
    • Travel pouch
      Cleansing Brush: The cleansing brush is designed for a deep, gentle cleanse together with your choice of cleanser.

      We recommend using the brush pre-shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91 % of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*
      *tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users. 
    no 1
    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand*

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
    iF Design Award 2015
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognised as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
    green logo
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    Compare shaver S7921 with other shavers in our Shaver Series range

    S7921/51

    Shaver S7000

    S7921/51

    Effective for users with highly irritable skin
    Compare features
    SP9863/14

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9863/14

    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    S9211/12

    Shaver S9000

    S9211/12

    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features

    Performance: Shaving system

    • ★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • GentlePrecision
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Beard styler
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Cleansing brush, Travel Pouch
    • Qi charging pad, Premium pouch
    • SmartClean station, Travel Pouch

