Search terms

1

Shaver series 7000

Shaving heads

SH70/50
Find support for this product
  • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

    SH70/50
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • GentlePrecision blades
      • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
      Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

      Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

      SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Series 7000 Shaver (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

      GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

      GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

      The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

      Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

      Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

      The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert the replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.