1

Shaving head cleaning spray

HQ110/02
    -{discount-value}

    Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

    Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits

      Keep a clean shave

      For maximum performance

      • With Cool Breeze scent

      For a thorough clean

      After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

      Ensures maximum shaving performance

      Alcohol based cleaning spray with lubricating components for a clean shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning accessories

        Cleaning and Lubrification spray
        for all electric shavers

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use at least once a week for optimum shaving results

      • Content

        Capacity
        100 ml
        Packaging
        1 can

          • Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Contains mixture of 5-chloro-2methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

