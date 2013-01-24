Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Keep a clean shave
Use your Philips shaving heads cleaning spray HQ110 to clean and lubricate your shaving heads. A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
QC5570/13
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.
Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.
Alcohol based cleaning spray with lubricating components for a clean shave.
