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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

Bodygroom Series 5000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5021/16

Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim with the 2, 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs.
See all benefits

2D contour following with skin protect technology

Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)

  • Contour-following 2D shaver

  • 61 min cordless use/1 h charge

  • Back reach attachment

  • Up to 5 years warranty

Full-body grooming in one product

Full-body grooming in one product

Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 4 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.