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Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Bodygroom Series 5000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5021/16

Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.4 kB
  • 9 July 2026

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