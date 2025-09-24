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BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Support
BG5021/16
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 2 mm
USB Cable
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 3 mm
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 5 mm
Bodygroom series 3000 & 5000Body comb 7 mm
Bodygroom series 3000/5000Back shaving attachment
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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