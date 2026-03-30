BG3017/01
1 click-on comb, 3 mm
Contour-following 2D shaver
50 min cordless use
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bi-directional trimmer and 3 mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
Your wet-and-dry body groomer is fully waterproof, so you can use it in or outside of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.