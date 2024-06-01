Search terms

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

    SP9882/36

    1 award

    Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

    • Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System
    • Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades
    • Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System
    • 50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating
    • Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime
    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

    Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

    Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00 mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.
    Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Up to 0.00 mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely and closely at skin level (up to 0.00 mm to the skin), without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades that cut in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

    Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

    Adapts to every contour with the Ultraflex Suspension System

    The Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    50% smoother*** gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimetre, which create 50%*** smoother gliding on skin for maximum skin comfort.

    Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

    Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

    Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with a 7 year motor & battery lifetime and its long lasting power ensures a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

    The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Ultimate speed and efficiency with the Top-Spin Digital Motor​

    Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

    Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Customise your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

    Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with the Quick Cleaning Pod

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Convenient charging with the Wireless Qi Pad

    Convenient charging with the Wireless Qi Pad

    Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

    Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

    Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

    Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Trimming your moustache and sideburns

    Trimming your moustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all of your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Premium pouch
      SmartClick
      • Precision trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included

    • Power

      Charging
      • Qi-charging pad
      • 3 hours full charge
      • 18 min quick charge
      Battery Type
      Li-Ion
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W

    • Design

      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip and handling
      Colour
      Samos Grey

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Ultraflex Suspension system
      Shaving system
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      SkinIQ technology
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Personal Comfort settings

    • Ease of use

      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • Durability

      Motor & Battery lifetime
      7 years

    Awards

    • 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18–65
    • *vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3 day beard
    • **vs predecessor
    • ***Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
