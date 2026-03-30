BG3027/03
3 click-on combs, 3, 5, 7 mm
Contour-following 2D shaver
60 min cordless use, 1 h charge
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3 mm, 5 mm and 7 mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish.
Your wet-and-dry body groomer is fully waterproof, so you can use it in or outside of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.