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  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

Bodygroom Series 3000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG3027/03

Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs.
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2D contour following with skin protect technology

Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 3 click-on combs, 3, 5, 7 mm

  • Contour-following 2D shaver

  • 60 min cordless use, 1 h charge

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

Bi-directional trimmer and comb to trim in every direction

Bi-directional trimmer and comb to trim in every direction

The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3 mm, 5 mm and 7 mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish.

100% Showerproof body groomer

100% Showerproof body groomer

Your wet-and-dry body groomer is fully waterproof, so you can use it in or outside of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

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