BG5021/15
5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
Contour-following 2D shaver
61 min cordless use/1 h charge
Back reach attachment
Up to 5 years warranty
Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full-body groomer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.