    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9820/12R1

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • The perfect blade position for maximum precision
    • Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave
    • Designed to catch even difficult hairs
    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    Blade-close, incredibly gentle

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.
    To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips S9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    The 360-D+ Flexing heads on this Philips electric shaver follow the contours of your face, catching even difficult hairs for a smoother shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Premium pouch
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Quick charge
      5 minutes

    • Design

      Finishing
      Timeless elegance
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip and handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 years with SH98
      2 year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360 D+ Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Excellent skin comfort system
      SkinComfort
      Excellent skin comfort system
      SkinIQ technology
      • High-control suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Personal Comfort settings

    • Ease of use

      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • 3-step cleaning
      • Fully washable

