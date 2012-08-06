Discontinued
RQ111/50
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.
SP9882/36
S9974/35
S9974/55
S9975/35
S9975/55
S9983/55
S5465/18
SP9840/31
SP9883/35
RQ1280/22
SmartClick accessory
5 length settings
The beard and moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.