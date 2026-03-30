RQ1280/22
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
Jet clean system
The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.