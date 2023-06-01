Search terms

  • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
    For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

    • Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system
    • Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades
    • Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor
    • Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads
    • 30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating
    For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

    • Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system
    • Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades
    • Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor
    • Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads
    • 30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating
      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin.
      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual Steel Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

      30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel case
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Colour
        Dark Chrome

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        • Lift & Cut System
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Nano SkinGlide Coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Pressure Guard sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

            Awards

            • vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
            • * Compared to non-coated material
            • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
