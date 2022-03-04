SP9840/31
Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely and closely at skin level (up to 0.00 mm to the skin), without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360 degree rotating blades that cut in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.
The Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimetre, which create 50%*** smoother gliding on skin for maximum skin comfort.
Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with a 5 year warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.
Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed short beard. The beard stylers' rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator
This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.
Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all of your click-on accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.
