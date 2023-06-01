For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual Steel Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 for a thorough and comfortable shave.
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.
The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.
Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.
By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.
Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.
The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.
This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.
