Search terms
**Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with tomato by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017
***Compared to blending without the use of vacuum function in Philips HR3752, test conducted with apple by independent laboratory nov/dec 2017
From small families to small business, we've got blenders to serve up your morning smoothie and handle the lunchtime rush.
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.