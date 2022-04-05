Search terms

1
Wings for Life World Run x Philips

Wings for Life World Run x Philips sports headphones

Register to Wings for Life World Run 2023
wings for life world run

Philips sports headphones, proud partner of the Wings for Life World Run. 


As global headphones partner, we want to bring joy to the everyday athlete, encouraging the better enjoyment of sport for everybody and we are delighted to support this bigger cause: finding a cure for spinal cord injury.

Learn more about WfLWR

Join us for the run in 2023:

Register to Wings for Life World Run 2023
0
day days
0
hour hours
0
minute minutes
0
second seconds

Wings for Life World Run

What is it about?


You run with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time. You run as far as you can until the Catcher Car passes you. And you'll be doing all that running not only for yourself but for a good cause. 100% of your entry fee goes into spinal cord research and will help to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Are you a hard-core runner, a wheelchair roller, or a once-a-week jogger? Do you want to wear fancy dress, or do you plan to give the Catcher Car a serious challenge? Perfect! Everybody is welcome in the Wings for Life World Run! Together, we run for those who can't.

Wings for Life World Run - Flagship Run

In 2022...

161,892 participants

from 192 nations

in 165 countries

Wings for Life World Run 2022 x Philips sports headphones

  • Toggle view

Swipe to see more images from WfLWR 2022

How to take part

app run - phone screen
Wings for Life World Run - Flagship Run

Join the GO movement


Run with other open-ear fans and promote the future of running.

#GOmovement

Runner woman wearing A6606

@fiercetobe on Instagram

Runner woman wearing A6606

@finau.running on Instagram

Woman wearing Philips A6606 bone conduction bluetooth headphones

@elsvisser_ on Instagram

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Register

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips TV

TV homepage
OLED+ TVs
OLED TVs
MiniLED
the one
Ambilight TVs
4K Ultra HD TVs
Smart TVs/ Android TVs
Home Sound
See all TVs
TV Awards
Where to buy

Philips Sound  

Headphones
Soundbars
Wireless Speakers
Home audio
Fidelio
Headphones App

Support  

TV Support
Sound Support
Register your products
Software and driver updates
Contact us

Let’s connect

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Sitemap

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Register

Subscribe to our newsletter

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.