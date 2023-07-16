Discontinued
TAA5608BK/00
You move, they won’t
Hit that rhythm with the wireless headphones that won’t fall off no matter how you move! These open-ear sports headphones are super light, super comfortable-and tough. Plus, they let you hear everything that’s happening around you.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Clearer calls on the go
LED safety lights
Run, jump, ride! These open-ear headphones won't fall off when you get moving. The neckband wraps around the back of your head, and loops over the top of your ears, to hold them comfortably in place: they won't move, even when you go for it. Plus, they're so light you'll barely feel them.
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!
When you're on a call, beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, and not the traffic or the chatter of the people next to you!
Awards
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.