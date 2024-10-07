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  • Light, power, action
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  • Light, power, action
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  • Light, power, action

6000 seriesOn-ear solar-powered headphones

TAA6219BK/00

1 award

Light, power, action

Great sound to get you going, solar power to keep you going! With Powerfoyle™ solar technology, these wireless on-ear headphones recharge in the light, and the battery can hold a massive 80 hours of power for use in darker locations.

See all benefits

Light, power, action

  • Powerfoyle™ solar technology

  • Self-charging headphones

  • 80-hour battery reserve

  • Washable ear-cup cushions

Powerfoyle™ by Exeger. More light, more power

Powerfoyle™ by Exeger. More light, more power

Sunlight to electric light, these headphones recharge whenever they’re exposed to light! Powerfoyle™ solar-cell material in the headband harvests energy from the sun to keep the battery powered up—and you’ll even get a charge from electric light. A fully charged battery provides up to 80 hours of play time, so you can keep going even in low light.

Cool and comfy on-ear fit for active lifestyles

Cool and comfy on-ear fit for active lifestyles

Run, walk, roller skate! The comfy headband won’t slip when you move and the soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel. The ear-cup cushion sleeves can be removed for easy cleaning, so you’ll always be able to get them feeling fresh again.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

You’ll enjoy rich sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you’re listening quietly.

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