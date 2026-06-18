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6000 series On-ear solar-powered headphones

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6000 seriesOn-ear solar-powered headphones

TAA6219BK/00

6000 series On-ear solar-powered headphones

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Philips Headphones App

Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 18 June 2026

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 867 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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