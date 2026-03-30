TAA6709BK/00
Open-ear true wireless fit
Air conduction
IP55 dust/water protection
Up to 28 hours of play time
The open-ear design of these earbuds means there's no need to play around with different-sized ear tips. Instead, comfortable ear hooks loop around your ears, and a rubberised anchor at the end of each hook gently grips under the back of your ear for extra security and a fit that won't fail.
Music, audiobooks, podcasts, workout playlist—you'll enjoy good sound with decent bass whatever you're listening to! Each earbud sits securely on the curve of your outer ear and precision drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear your surroundings while you listen.
Walk in the woods. Run in the rain. An IP55 rating means these open-ear buds don't mind sweat, moisture or dust—so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the sofa! If you're getting your move on outside, a running light keeps you visible.