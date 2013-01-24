Home
Wireless sports headphones

TAA4216BK/00
    These tough, lightweight, wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you're hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours of play time keep the music going. See all benefits

      Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

      • Go series on-ear fit
      • Washable ear-cup cushions
      • Lightweight and rugged
      • IP55 dust/water protection

      Go further. 35 hours of play time

      With 35 hours of play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train – and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

      For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

      The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these Go series headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!

      IP55 dust/water protection

      An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go – nothing will stop you!

      Your tunes stay yours. Closed-back design

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

      Easy storage. Compact-folding design

      The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inwards-folding ear cups make storage easy.

      Multi-function button. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

      The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IP55
        Automatic power off
        yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        35 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Low battery warning
        Yes
        Music play time
        35  hr

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        118 dB (1 kHz)

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11756 0
        Gross weight
        1.282  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        22.1  cm
        Net weight
        0.714  kg
        Tare weight
        0.568  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11756 3
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.363  kg
        Height
        23.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.238  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.125  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Height
        19.9  cm
        Weight
        0.214  kg
        Width
        17.2  cm

