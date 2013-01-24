Search terms
Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
These tough, lightweight, wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you're hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours of play time keep the music going. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
These tough, lightweight, wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you're hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours of play time keep the music going. See all benefits
Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
These tough, lightweight, wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you're hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours of play time keep the music going. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
These tough, lightweight, wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you're hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours of play time keep the music going. See all benefits
With 35 hours of play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train – and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours more play time.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these Go series headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!
An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go – nothing will stop you!
Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.
The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inwards-folding ear cups make storage easy.
The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.
Accessories
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions