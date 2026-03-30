Discontinued
TAA4216BK/00
Washable ear-cup cushions
Lightweight and rugged
IP55 dust/water protection
With 35 hours of play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train – and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours more play time.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!
An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go – nothing will stop you!