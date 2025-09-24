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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
Discontinued
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S9211/26
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Data Act Document
User manual
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Adjustable beard styler RQ111
SH91Replacement shaving heads
Shavers Universal stand
Shaver series 9000Shaving unit bottom
Shaving head holder
ShaverPrecision trimmer
Protective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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