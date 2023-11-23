How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?

The information in this section applies to all Philips shavers with individual plastic and metal rings holding the shaving heads in place.



Disconnect your shaver from the plug socket and make sure that it's turned off before beginning. If you're replacing the shaving heads with new ones, you can skip steps 4–7.

Remove the shaving head holder from the shaving unit on the top of your shaver. Depending on the model, you can either press the button on the front of the shaving unit to open it and then lift it off the hinge, or simply pull the shaving head holder off the shaving unit. Twist each retaining ring anticlockwise to unlock it. Lift the shaving heads out of the shaving head holder. Remove the cutters from the guards. Note: each cutter and guard form a unique set, so avoid mixing them up. Rinse the cutter with warm water. Rinse the guard with warm water. Place each cutter back into its guard. With the shaving head holder held upside down, reinsert the shaving heads with the tops of the guards facing downwards. Put the retaining ring on top of the shaving head. The small protrusions you use to grip and twist the rings should face upwards. Twist the retaining rings clockwise to lock the shaving heads into place.

Reattach the shaving head holder to your shaver. If you've cleaned your shaving heads, let them air dry before your next shave. If there is a build-up of hair in the hair chamber, rinse it out with running water.