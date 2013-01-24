Home
Beetroot and Carrot Juice

Servings 1 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes
Ingredients

  • 2 beetroots
  • 3 carrots
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons of yoghurt

Directions

  • Peel the beetroot and the carrot. Cut into chunks and place in the juicer (speed 2).
  • Add lime juice to taste, and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve with 2 tablespoons of runny yoghurt and a long spoon. Carefully stir in the yoghurt.
