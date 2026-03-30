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  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass
  • Perfection in every pass

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS

S9211/26

1 award

Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour-detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Philips' no. 1 on 1–3-day beards

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track blade system PRO

  • 8-direction ContourDetect heads

  • Precision trimmer & travel pouch

  • SmartClean PLUS system

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor