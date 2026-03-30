Discontinued
S9211/26
V-Track blade system PRO
8-direction ContourDetect heads
Precision trimmer & travel pouch
SmartClean PLUS system
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Versus its Philips predecessor