Discontinued
S7710/26
SkinGlide Rings
GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
SmartClick precision trimmer
SmartClean System
Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.
Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers