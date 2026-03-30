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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000Wet and dry electric shaver

S7710/26

Smooth glide, sensitive shave
The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Philips' no. 1 on sensitive skin*

Smooth glide, sensitive shave

  • SkinGlide Rings

  • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

  • SmartClean System

SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.

5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers