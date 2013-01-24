Home
PerfectCare Pure

Anti-scale cartridge

GC004/00
    Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for the PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with the Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of the calc and increase lifetime by five times See all benefits

    Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

    99% calc free, increase lifetime by five times

    • Eliminates 99% of calc
    • Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
    • Pack with 4 cartridges
    3 months of ironing

    3 months of ironing

    The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week. On average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.

    5-year warranty against scale

    5-year warranty against scale

    The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed against scale for 5 years.

    99% calc-free with Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge

    99% calc-free with Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge

    The PureSteam anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures a consistent flow of steam and prevents calc residues on clothes.

    Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

    Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

    PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, and your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirt on your clothes.To continue using your appliance under the best conditions, you can either use demineralised water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it with a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.

    Increase lifetime by 5 times

    Increase lifetime by 5 times

    It prevents any scale damage to your appliance and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.

    The most effective anti-scale system

    The most effective anti-scale system

    The unique Philips Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Number of cartridges in pack
      4
      Product weight
      0.19  kg
      Weight of product in pack
      0.83  kg
      Product dimensions
      9.4 x 5.4 x 6.8  cm

    • Logistic data

      A-box dimensions
      13x31x37  cm
      A-box weight
      5.4  kg
      F-box dimensions
      11x12x15  cm
      F-box weight
      0.83  kg

    • Replacement

      Suitable for
      PerfectCare Pure

        • It is possible that the product looks darker and is wetter than on the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralised water to ensure the best performance.

