PerfectCare Pure

Steam generator iron

GC7619/20
    Faster and easier ironing

    Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and light weight design for easier storage. Use demineralised water only to ensure the best performance.

      Faster and easier ironing

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Max 5 bar pump pressure
      • 180 g steam boost
      • 1.5 l fixed water tank
      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed not to burn any ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust the temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for faster ironing. It features a compact design for easier storage"

      Steam boost up to 200 g

      Steam boost up to 200 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using the ECO mode with a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results. For faster ironing, switch to Turbo mode, which generates more steam.

      Max 5 bar pump pressure

      Max 5 bar pump pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding soleplate

      The 5-star-rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer offers our best gliding performance and is the most scratch resistant

      1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      Thanks to the 1.5 L water tank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. You can either fill your steam generator iron under the tap or use a jug or large bottle.

      The most compact and lightest steam generator

      The compact design makes your appliance easy to store. Space will never be an issue again! As it is very light, your appliance is easy to carry. Its lightweight iron will make your ironing much more comfortable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Demineralised water

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates such as silks
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra-large filling hole

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        120  g/min
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Turbo steam
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 5 bar pump pressure

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220–240  V
        Packaging dimensions
        40 x 23 x 28  cm
        Product dimensions
        35.4 x 19.3 x 22.4  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        (with 1 cartridge) 3.19  kg

          Awards

