Steamed lamb and winter vegetable sew

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients

  • 500 g stewing lamb, cubed
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped finely
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped finely
  • freshly ground pepper and salt
  • 300 g butternut squash, seeded and cubed
  • 150 g parsnips, sliced
  • 150 g sweet potatoes, cubed
  • 125 g celery, sliced
  • 1 medium onion, chopped coarsely
  • 100 ml red wine
  • 125 ml beef stock
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

  • Mix the lamb in the XL steaming bowl with garlic, thyme and pepper and salt to taste.
  • Mix in the parsnip, sweet potato, celery and onion.
  • Remove the bottom from steam bowl 3. Place steaming bowl 3 on steaming bowl 2, and place both on the drip tray. Hang the XL steaming bowl in steaming bowl 3.
  • Pour the red wine, beef stock and olive oil over the lamb and vegetables.
  • Put the lid on the steaming bowl.
  • Set the timer to 45 minutes and steam until the lamb and vegetables are done. Stir once or twice. Serve with rice or couscous.
