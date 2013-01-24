Search terms
Getting ready for a new year: how to achieve your long-term goals in 2022
We can't predict what 2022 has in store for us, but one thing's for sure: after the challenges of 2020 and 2021, this is the year to get back on our feet. Let's dust ourselves off and focus on how to attain those New Year's resolutions and make 2022 bigger and better. Not sure where to start? We have just the right steps to help you get there. Time to achieve those long-term goals you've always been dreaming of!
No matter what your goals are for 2022, establishing the difference between short-term and long-term goals is the key to obtaining them. Why? Because it gives you clarity on what actions to take and the energy to keep going along the way. When you set out on a journey, you usually start with defining the destination. In this case, your destination represents a long-term goal. All the steps you take to get there represent your short-term goals.
Anything you can achieve immediately or in the near future would classify as a short-term goal – you might even call it a monthly goal. Anything that takes a bit longer, say more than a year, would classify as a long-term goal. Long-term goals require planning, take more time and are usually harder to achieve. Research has shown that setting long-term goals helps improve your performance and achieving your desired outcome. Short-term goals are great, but long-term goals are the ones that will really make a difference.
You might have an idea of what kind of goals you want to set, but to make sure you're able to reach them, it's important to stay realistic. A proven way to stay on track is by remembering the following acronym: SMART. SMART stands for:
- Specific. Set goals that are both specific and challenging. Yes, easy goals are much faster to achieve - but you'll never know if you could have gotten more out of it!
- Meaningful. Striving to reach goals that you really care about makes pursuing them easier. So, make sure you do what you love.
- Achievable. Hesitant you will achieve your goal? That's asking for failure. Choose a goal you believe you can achieve and have a little confidence in yourself - you can do much more than you think!
- Realistic. Want to become a world-famous underwear model or a multi-millionaire? Great ambition, but for most of us, it's just not in the stars. Commit to something that lies within your possibilities.
- Trackable. Ask for feedback from others or track your progress by simply counting how many times you did something or how much you've improved. Seeing results is incredibly motivational!
Time for the real work (and maybe a goal in itself): setting your short-term and long-term personal goals. If you're not sure about what goals you want to work on, why not make it easier for yourself and take a look at the list below. Personal goals can be anything you want them to be, but they usually relate to one of the following:
