Reading Time: 5 Min
Table of Contents

 

Getting ready for a new year: how to achieve your long-term goals in 2022

  1. How do short-term goals differ from long-term goals?
  2. Why is it important to set realistic goals?
  3. Short-term and long-term goals: some examples

how to achieve your long-term goals in 2022

 

We can't predict what 2022 has in store for us, but one thing's for sure: after the challenges of 2020 and 2021, this is the year to get back on our feet. Let's dust ourselves off and focus on how to attain those New Year's resolutions and make 2022 bigger and better. Not sure where to start? We have just the right steps to help you get there. Time to achieve those long-term goals you've always been dreaming of!

How do short-term goals differ from long-term goals?

 

No matter what your goals are for 2022, establishing the difference between short-term and long-term goals is the key to obtaining them. Why? Because it gives you clarity on what actions to take and the energy to keep going along the way. When you set out on a journey, you usually start with defining the destination. In this case, your destination represents a long-term goal. All the steps you take to get there represent your short-term goals.

 

Anything you can achieve immediately or in the near future would classify as a short-term goal – you might even call it a monthly goal. Anything that takes a bit longer, say more than a year, would classify as a long-term goal. Long-term goals require planning, take more time and are usually harder to achieve. Research has shown that setting long-term goals helps improve your performance and achieving your desired outcome. Short-term goals are great, but long-term goals are the ones that will really make a difference.
Setting long-term goals

Why is it important to set realistic goals?

 

You might have an idea of what kind of goals you want to set, but to make sure you're able to reach them, it's important to stay realistic. A proven way to stay on track is by remembering the following acronym: SMART. SMART stands for:

 

- Specific. Set goals that are both specific and challenging. Yes, easy goals are much faster to achieve - but you'll never know if you could have gotten more out of it!

- Meaningful. Striving to reach goals that you really care about makes pursuing them easier. So, make sure you do what you love.

- Achievable. Hesitant you will achieve your goal? That's asking for failure. Choose a goal you believe you can achieve and have a little confidence in yourself - you can do much more than you think!

- Realistic. Want to become a world-famous underwear model or a multi-millionaire? Great ambition, but for most of us, it's just not in the stars. Commit to something that lies within your possibilities.

- Trackable. Ask for feedback from others or track your progress by simply counting how many times you did something or how much you've improved. Seeing results is incredibly motivational!
Setting realistic goals

Short-term and long-term goals: some examples

 

Time for the real work (and maybe a goal in itself): setting your short-term and long-term personal goals. If you're not sure about what goals you want to work on, why not make it easier for yourself and take a look at the list below. Personal goals can be anything you want them to be, but they usually relate to one of the following:

 

  • Better health. Want to focus on improving your health? Then your long-term goal can be to feel confident about your body again or to finish a 10K run. A short-term goal to reach these larger goals could be to work out every day. Make sure you have the right tools and a fun workout to make it easier to stick with it. Or skip your favourite chocolate bar and eat only fruit for one month. Or how about buying a slow juicer to make delicious green smoothies for breakfast every day? Healthy and delicious!
  • More wellbeing. For those who always feel stressed and tired, better peace of mind would be a great long-term goal. So how can you achieve that? Well, for example, by scheduling a daily meditation and by making sure you sleep the recommended 8 hours a night. Need some help with the latter? A Sleep & Wake-up Light makes falling asleep and waking up a whole lot easier. The light simulates a natural sunrise and sunset, helping you to relax more.
  • A more successful career. Want to get that promotion to the role you desire? Or have you been considering a career change for ages? Time to make it work! Some short-term goals that can help you achieve this could be to get the certification you need by following a course, attending at least one networking event a month or to get your LinkedIn profile up to date. Quick wins for big results!
  • Have better personal relationships. Whether you feel like your parenting skills could use a boost or want to get more family-focused, improving personal relationships as a long-term goal is always a good idea. Some smaller steps to achieve this could be to practice a daily family ritual, have dinner with the entire family at least 4 times a week or to organise the next family day. You'll notice that the relationships within your family will increase immediately!
Philips slow juicer
Although a new year is the perfect moment to reflect and start new habits, don't forget you can start working on the new and improved you every day of the week. Good luck!

Sources

www.lifehack.org/788859/long-term-goals

www.berkeleywellbeing.com/long-term-goals.html

blog.rescuetime.com/mental-strategies-long-term-goals/

