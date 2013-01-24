Spa day at home in 3 easy steps

Having a relaxing day at home also means putting some extra care for yourself. From giving yourself a mini manicure and home foot spa to sharing recipes for home-made face masks, here are some inspirations that will certainly turn your home into spa heaven:

At-home facial. Start by giving yourself steam treatment. Simply hold your head above a pot of hot water for about two minutes to ensure your pores are fully open. Next, gently exfoliate your skin by using an electric brush like the It is the perfect mini facial exfoliator for your daily skincare routine - or just whenever you feel like you deserve this extra treatment. Now that your face is clean, it's time to apply a face mask – the must-have ingredient when you do facial at home. Give one of these recipes a try. The best thing is all ingredients are already in your kitchen! . Start by giving yourself steam treatment. Simply hold your head above a pot of hot water for about two minutes to ensure your pores are fully open. Next, gently exfoliate your skin by using an electric brush like the Mini gentle cleansing brush . Now that your face is clean, it's time to apply a face mask – the must-have ingredient when you do facial at home. Give one of these recipes a try. The best thing is all ingredients are already in your kitchen!

- Does your skin feel tight, and does it look flaky? Then mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon olive oil

- If you have regular skin, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 smashed banana

- For a shiny and oily face, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon cosmetic clay1

Leave it on for about fifteen minutes. When the time is up, rinse it with lukewarm water. Finally, apply a moisturiser to keep the moisture from the previous treatment onto your skin.