Spa day at home in 3 easy steps

Reading Time: 5 Min
  1. How to prepare for the perfect at-home spa day?
  2. Treatment ideas for your spa day at home

A nice trip to the beauty salon sounds like a day well spent. Yet, this is not always possible. Especially during cold winter months when all you want to do is stay in bed the whole day. But why not make your very own spa day at home? Simply take a full day, half a day or even one hour to fully relax in the form of a spa treatment. This is all you need to do to achieve that long-desired relaxation just for yourself.
How to prepare for the perfect at-home spa day?

 

Having an at-home spa day can be just as relaxing and soothing as a day spent somewhere expensive. What is important in organising such "me time" sessions is that it will help you reconnect with your inner self and make you indulge in the present moment. In addition, putting yourself first and thinking about your needs will also help you strengthen your relationship with those around you. Now that you have learnt about the benefits of organising a spa day at home, you just have to pick a date. And bonus: this spa is always open!

 

  1. Create a soothing environment. One of the first things you need to consider when preparing a spa day at home is to create a proper spa atmosphere. Try placing a few of your favourite candles around your designated spa place. For the ultimate spa-like experience, select essential oils that you know have a calming effect on you.

  2. Wear something comfortable. Now it's the perfect time to wear your favourite fluffy slippers and put on a bathrobe. Allow yourself to feel comfortable and relaxed. To add even more of a tranquil setting, choose a calming spa playlist that includes nature sounds like wind blowing or forest rain.
     
  3. Pick the right treatments. An at-home spa day is simply incomplete without some well-deserved DIY beauty treatments. Whether that would be an at-home food spa session, or a facial treatment, giving yourself these little gifts will also help you learn to give more to others.
Candles and essential oil

Treatment ideas for your spa day at home

 

Having a relaxing day at home also means putting some extra care for yourself. From giving yourself a mini manicure and home foot spa to sharing recipes for home-made face masks, here are some inspirations that will certainly turn your home into spa heaven:

 

  • At-home facial. Start by giving yourself steam treatment. Simply hold your head above a pot of hot water for about two minutes to ensure your pores are fully open. Next, gently exfoliate your skin by using an electric brush like the Mini gentle cleansing brush. It is the perfect mini facial exfoliator for your daily skincare routine - or just whenever you feel like you deserve this extra treatment. Now that your face is clean, it's time to apply a face mask – the must-have ingredient when you do facial at home. Give one of these recipes a try. The best thing is all ingredients are already in your kitchen!

 

- Does your skin feel tight, and does it look flaky? Then mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon olive oil

- If you have regular skin, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 smashed banana

- For a shiny and oily face, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon cosmetic clay1

 

Leave it on for about fifteen minutes. When the time is up, rinse it with lukewarm water. Finally, apply a moisturiser to keep the moisture from the previous treatment onto your skin.
Philips cleansing brush
  • At-home manicure. Start by soaking your fingers in a bowl with warm water. This will allow you to shape your nails easily after that. Then fail your nails in your favourite shape and smooth the edges for a professional look. After that, gently push back your cuticles by using a cuticle pusher until they are no longer visible on the nail plate. Try not to trim or fully remove them, as the cuticles protect your nails from getting an infection. Now it's time for the fun part: pick your all-time favourite nail polish colour and apply it to your freshly manicured nails. Here's how to achieve a professional-looking pedicure in three simple steps:

 

  1. Start by applying a transparent colour as a base coat. It protects your nails and extends the life of your manicure.
  2. Then apply one to two layers of your colour nail polish.
  3. Finish the look by adding a layer of topcoat to protect your polish from chipping.
At-home manicure
  • At-home permanent leg hair removal session. Start by prepping your skin. This includes exfoliating it and removing the hairs in your legs by shaving, epilating, or waxing. Next, use your at-home IPL tool to select the right setting for your skin tone. We recommend using the Lumea IPL 9000. Its intense Pulsed Light uses warm, gentle light to put hair to sleep, preventing it from growing back for up to six months. Hold the tool at 90 degree angles and wait for the white light, which indicates that your hair is ready to be treated. Slowly start moving across the whole of your legs. Gently clean the tool once you've finished using it.
Philips Lumea IPL 9000 series
  • At-home foot spa. Fill your bathtub with warm water. Add foot salt, a regular sea salt, as well as several drops of essential oils, such as peppermint, lavender, or lemongrass.2 Now it's your time to get creative. So, if you feel like placing marbles at the bottom of the bathtub to give yourself a luxurious foot massage - go for it! Let your feet rest in the water for about ten to fifteen minutes. After that exfoliate your feet by using a foot scrub. Make circular movements and gently massage your feet at the same time. After rinsing the scrub off your feet, pat them dry using a soft towel. Finish off by applying a foot moisturiser. Put also on a pair of cotton socks to trap the moisture from the products you have used. If possible, leave them overnight. Et voilà, here's how to create a luxurious treatment for your feet at home!
At-home foot spa
Now that we have provided you with the ultimate at-home spa day kit, it's on you to create this magical experience for yourself. Simply remember to take some "me time", from time to time, and make it part of your routine.

