Christmas gift ideas for your loved one

Now that we have your husband well-nourished and hydrated, why not help him get the rest he needs? This Sleep and Wake-Up Light is designed to help him relax before going to bed and wake up feeling refreshed.

By following one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with his breath, your husband will easily transition from a hard day at the office to a night of peaceful dreams. The sunset simulation program will gently prepare his body for sleep by gradually decreasing light, simulating the calming nature of a sunset. There are also optional sounds to play, gently helping him unwind after a stressful day.

By simulating a natural sunrise, the Sleep and Wake-Up Light also delivers the ultimate wake-up experience. Over the course of 30 minutes, the simulation will start off as a soft morning red and gradually increase to orange, until your room is filled with bright yellow light. There is no better start to the day then feeling fully recharged and ready for a day full of activities.