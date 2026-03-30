ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

Viva CollectionMasticating juicer

HR1889/71

Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds.
See all benefits

Healthy juicing made easy, every day

Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

  • XL tube, 70 mm

  • Quick clean, in 90 sec

  • Easy assembly

Compact storage of pulp container inside juice collector

Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher, which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

Juice all of your favourite fruit, including pomegranate

Juice all of your favourite fruit, including pomegranate

Release nutritional goodness from fruits and vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.