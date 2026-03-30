HR1889/71
XL tube, 70 mm
Quick clean, in 90 sec
Easy assembly
Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher, which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.
Release nutritional goodness from fruits and vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.
Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.