Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Download our free Philips Healthy Drinks App. It's filled with delicious juice recipes and inspiration. For everything from detox drinks to energy boosts - and even juices that help you sleep peacefully. With detailed nutritional information, too.
Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.
Release nutritional goodness from fruits and vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.
With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.
Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70-mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.
Your kitchen counter top will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.
Accessories
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing