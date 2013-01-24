Home
Reading Time: 4 Min
Best skincare for men in the winter – tips and tricks

  1. What causes dry skin during cold months?
  2. How to prevent dry skin in men during wintertime?

Best skincare for men in the winter – tips and tricks

 

In addition to having a runny nose that eventually turns into a never-ending cold, there's another prominent symptom that appears with the beginning of winter. You guessed it right – dry skin. Itchiness, irritation and eventually pain are symptoms that many experience during the cold months. So, what better time to establish a skincare routine for men, we ask!

What causes dry skin during cold months?

 

Even though there are significant differences between men and women's skin, as men's is thicker than women's, dryness occurs in all genders. That is why it's important to identify what is the main cause of your dryness. These are some of the most common causes of dry skin in men.

 

  • Cold weather is perhaps the most common symptom of this dry and tight feeling we get as it gets cold outside. This happens because cold weather pulls water from the skin and thus harms it.1  As a consequence, this leaves the top layer moisturised, making it fragile to the low temperatures. That is why the so-called “winter itch” often leads to dryness and dehydration.
  • Hot showers are the first thing we seek after coming back home from a long day in the cold. However, did you know that taking very hot showers, with water temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, can lead to serious irritations? This happens as hot water strips the natural oils from your body, leaving it dehydrated.
  • Soaps work by removing excess oils, dirt, and grease. Unfortunately, they cannot distinguish between natural oils and unwanted excess oils. As a result, you run the chance of causing severe over drying of your skin. In addition, added fragrances in some soaps and even shaving foams might cause irritation and itchiness.
  • Heaters are a common cause of dry skin, as their prolonged use reduces humidity in your home. Low humidity at home combined with low temperatures outside creates a perfect environment for irritation to occur. Whether you're using a central heating system or space heaters for prolonged periods of time, you run the risk of over drying your skin. So, put on an extra jumper, and your skin will thank you later!
Causes of dry skin during cold months

How to prevent dry skin in men during wintertime?

 

To establish a good skincare routine, it's important to select the right products. No matter what skin type you have, these are the steps you can follow. Here's what you should consider incorporating into your skincare routine to prevent dryness during wintertime:

 

  • Exfoliate regularly. A common cause of irritation is the build-up of dead skin cells.2 Dullness usually leaves a rough and itchy feeling on your skin. Additionally, not exfoliating regularly prevents moisturising formulas from properly absorbing into your pores. That is why it's good to exfoliate at least two times per week to remove any impurities and dead skin that have been there for a while.
  • Moisturise daily. Moisturising regularly is important all year round, but especially during the winter. By applying moisturiser on a daily basis, you hydrate yourself. As a result of being deeply moisturised, you also slow down the ageing process – bonus! For ultimate results, choose a cream that has an SPF factor to ensure you are also protected from the sun's beams.
  • Adopt the right shaving technique. For some men, shaving can be an easy and painless process. For others who are prone to irritation and ingrown hairs, however, this can cause razor bumps and burns. Want to have effortless, gentle shaving? Try using an electric shaver that is especially designed to be soothing on the skin. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave. Smooth skin guaranteed!
  • Trim your beard. For those who prefer having a full beard, it's good to remember that trimming your facial hair helps it stay healthy and prevents the skin underneath from becoming overly dry. For consistent trimming results, try using a beard trimmer which has an anti-friction coating, which guides the trimmer smoothly on your face.
  • Apply beard oils. To make sure both your facial hair remains deeply hydrated, consider using beard oils. Whether you've got a full beard or a more subtle beard style, applying essential oils help moisturise the hair follicles, as well as the skin under your beard.
Man trimming his beard
Now that we've provided you with an overview of the potential causes and solutions to dry skin in men, it's your turn to select the best skincare products for you.
Happy man in the winter

