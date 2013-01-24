Search terms
Best skincare for men in the winter – tips and tricks
In addition to having a runny nose that eventually turns into a never-ending cold, there's another prominent symptom that appears with the beginning of winter. You guessed it right – dry skin. Itchiness, irritation and eventually pain are symptoms that many experience during the cold months. So, what better time to establish a skincare routine for men, we ask!
Even though there are significant differences between men and women's skin, as men's is thicker than women's, dryness occurs in all genders. That is why it's important to identify what is the main cause of your dryness. These are some of the most common causes of dry skin in men.
To establish a good skincare routine, it's important to select the right products. No matter what skin type you have, these are the steps you can follow. Here's what you should consider incorporating into your skincare routine to prevent dryness during wintertime:
S5588/30
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.