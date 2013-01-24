Included accessories:
- Beard comb
- Stubble comb
- Travel pouch
Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our Lift and Trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
|
Laser guided precision
Beard Trimmer series 9000
BT9299/13
|
Integrated vacuum trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 7000
BT7202/13
|
Effortless even trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
BT5200/13
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|