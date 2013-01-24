Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Laser beard trimmer

Laser Beard Trimmer

Series 9000

Laser guided trimmer

Series 9000
Series 7000

Vacuum trimmer

Series 7000
Series 5000

Effortless even trimmer

Series 5000

Choose your best
beard trimmer

Series 9000
Series 7000
Series 5000
Series 9000
Series 7000
Series 5000

Laser guided trimmer

9000 series

Vacuum trimmer

7000 series

Effortless even trimmer

5000 series

Perfect symmetry. Every time 

Laser guided beard trimmer BT9297/13

Be the first to review this item

Ultimate precision icon
Ultimate precision
17 lock-in length settings icon
17 lock-in length settings
100% waterproof icon
Innovative Lift & Trim system
Experience superb control on contours with our exclusive laser guided beard trimmer*.  It allows you to create the precise symmetrical style you want with confidence.
Laser guided beard trimmer BT9297/13

World’s first laser guided beard trimmer

BT9280/33

Be the first to review this item

Ultimate precision icon
Ultimate precision
17 lock-in length settings icon
17 lock-in length settings
100% waterproof icon
100% waterproof

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

BT9280/33
Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
Philips laser beard trimmer
Ultimate precision icon

Create the precise symmetrical style you want


Laser Guidance

Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.
Laser guided beard trimmer – 0.2mm precision
17 lock-in length settings icon

Select the length you want


0.2mm Precision 

Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want, from 0.4mm all the way to 7mm.
Laser guided beard trimmer – lift & trim system
100% waterproof icon

Our Lift & Trim system raises hairs


Innovative Lift & Trim system  

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our Lift and Trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.

What’s in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Beard comb
      • Stubble comb
      • Travel pouch

    Compare beard trimmer BT9297/13 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Laser guided precision

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    BT9299/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Integrated vacuum trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    BT7202/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Effortless even trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    BT5200/13
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Laser guidance system
    • Integrated vacuum system
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system

    Cutting system
    • Double-sharpened stainless steel for precision trimming
    • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • 3 level battery indicator
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • 80 mins/1 hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour

    Included accessories
    • Integrated hair lift comb
    • Detail trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    • Precision trimmer, beard comb
    • Beard Comb

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years

    See the full beard trimmer range

    Series 9000
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000
    All other beard trimmers

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Shave

     OneBlade

     Hair

     Body