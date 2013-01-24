Home
This electric beard and stubble trimmer with full metal blades let you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results.
BT5200/13
This electric beard and stubble trimmer with full metal blades let you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results.
Innovative lift & trim system
Innovative lift & trim system icon

Even trimming results


Integrated Hair Lift Comb 

The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the three-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
17 lock-in length settings
17 lock-in length settings icon

Protective trim


With skin-friendly blades  

Get a protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay precise and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation. 
100% waterproof
100% waterproof icon

Select the length you want


40 lock-in length settings

Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.4-20mm with 0.2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
      • innovative hair lift comb
      • cleaning brush

    Compare beard trimmer BT5200 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Effortless even trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    BT5502/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Laser guided precision

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    BT9299/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Integrated vacuum trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    BT7202/13
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system
    • Laser guidance system
    • Integrated vacuum system

    Cutting system
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
    • Dual sided stainless steel for precision trimming
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm
    • 40 lock-in length settings, 0.4- 20mm
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • LED display battery indicator
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator

    Battery
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 90min / 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • Beard Comb
    • Beard comb
    • Stubble comb
    • Travel Pouch
    • Lift & trim beard comb
    • Long beard comb
    • Storage pouch

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years

