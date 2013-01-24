Home
    The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one-pass, even trim. See all benefits

      Even length at every angle

      2 x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

      • 0.2 mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 90 min use/1 hr charge
      • Lift & Trim PRO system
      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Trim your stubble in one stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

      40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

      40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

      Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm length settings or the long beard comb from 10–20 mm.

      Customisable precision steps for every beard style

      Customisable precision steps for every beard style

      0.2 mm steps between 0.4–2 mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5 mm steps between 2–5 mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1 mm steps above 5 mm for long beard maintenance.

      Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 90 minutes of cordless use or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise, the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

      100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

      Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging or full.

      2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4–20 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2 mm
        Number of length settings
        40

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        Battery indicator
        Operation
        Corded and Cordless use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        Up to 90 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Lift & Trim comb
        • Long beard comb
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

          Awards

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

