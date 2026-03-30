Discontinued
BT5502/13
0.2 mm precision settings
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 90 min use/1 hr charge
Lift & Trim PRO system
Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.
Awards
Versus its Philips predecessor