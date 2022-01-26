  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Philips Gaming TVs

Game on with Philips TVs

Ready to level up?


Lag crushing, stutter smoothing, room filling. Philips Ambilight TVs are here to help boss-level your gameplay.
Low in put lag

Lose the lag. Keep the lead

Low input lag means your TV moves, steers, and jumps exactly when you do. Your competition won’t stand a chance.
Low Latency Mode

Game mode, activated

With HDMI 2.1, your TV automatically switches to low latency mode the minute you fire up your console. No need to change any settings. Just power on. And game on.
Stay in sync with VRR

A variable refresh rate keeps your TV and console working in sync. No screen tearing. No stutter. Just consistently smooth gameplay, even at 120Hz.
G-Sync and FreeSync features

G-Sync and FreeSync

 

Bye-bye choppy gameplay and broken frames. It’s all effortlessly fluid and satin slick from here on in.
Ready for gaming Logo
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Logo

Ultimate gaming experience with Philips TVs

    Pump up the action. Light up the room

    Ambilight, a new frontier

    Exclusive to Philips, Ambilight reacts to what you play with a halo of colourful light. Missions, quests, and races all stretch farther - and feel closer - than ever before.
    Cinematic picture. 3D sound

    Dolby Atmos places each sound in the space around you, for details with depth and direction. While Dolby Vision gives colours, contrast, and details the red-carpet treatment.

    Philips OLED+ TV

    OLED+ 

    Explore
    • Beauty of OLED picture enhanced with P5 AI dual
    • Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
    • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips OLED TV

    OLED 

    Explore
    • Lifelike OLED picture with P5 AI
    • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
    • Light show with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips MiniLED TVs

    MiniLED 

    Explore
    • Big screen brilliance meets P5 engine with AI
    • Cinematic sound for every style
    • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips Performance Series TVs

    the one 

    Explore
    • Beautifully sharp 4K LED TV with P5
    • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
    • Light show with 3-sided Ambilight

