Lag crushing, stutter smoothing, room filling. Philips Ambilight TVs are here to help boss-level your gameplay.
65OLED806/12
65PML9636/12
65PUS8506/12
Exclusive to Philips, Ambilight reacts to what you play with a halo of colourful light. Missions, quests, and races all stretch farther - and feel closer - than ever before.
Dolby Atmos places each sound in the space around you, for details with depth and direction. While Dolby Vision gives colours, contrast, and details the red-carpet treatment.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.